Poker tournament raises awareness for domestic violence

ALBERT LEA, Minn- October is domestic violence awareness month. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. To raise awareness Freeborn County Crime and Victims Crisis Center is teaming up with the Albert Lea Police Department for the paint the town purple a campaign to raise awareness for domestic violence. Saturday a poker tournament was held at the Eagles Club.

to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Jeffrey Strom is a lieutenant for the Albert Lea Police Department. He is all too familiar with domestic violence. He says in this community domestic assault is the number one crime.

"The homicides that we have here in Albert Lea in the last 20 years have all been domestic violence-related," Strom said.

Each time he comes across a case it's hard to deal with. Maureen Williams-Zelenak with the Freeborn County Crime and Victims Crisis Center shares signs you should be looking for.

"The signs can be something like using specific intimidation like a look or act," Zelenak said. "Having control over the finances, reducing the amount of contact that the victim has with family or friends,"

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone that is going through the abuse and would like help you can call the crisis hotline at (507) 377-5460