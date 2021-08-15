Plymouth County girl named 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen

DES MOINES, Iowa - McKenna Henrich, 18 of Plymouth County, was crowned the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen on Saturday.

The daughter of Brad and Michelle Henrich of Akron, Hannah was chosen out of the 101 contestants who participated in this year's competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.

ShyAnne Brogden, 18 of Boone County, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Dan and Cyndi Brogden, Lee Brogden and Erin Dobson. Second runner-up was Aubree Driscoll, 20 of Jackson County, the daughter of Ron and Stacy Driscoll. Hannah Stoner, 19 of Dubuque County, was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Heather Clasen and Tim Stoner.

The Outstanding leadership Award went to Ella Hommel, 18 of Grundy County, the daughter of Dave and Laura Hommel. Gracie Hoffman, 18 of Appanoose County, was given the Personality Plus Award. She is the daughter of Eric and Tava Hoffman.

State Fair organizers say Queen McKenna will receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash, and trophy. She also gets a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters, and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

The first runner-up earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall; the second runner-up wins $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card; and the third runner-up receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Outstanding Leadership recipient wins an $800 scholarship and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Personality Plus winner receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. All members of the Royal Court receive a plaque from the State Fair and a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist.

State Fair organizers say an anonymous donor graciously provided the Jordan Creek gift cards for the Royal Court.