Plummer House to receive nearly $400,000 boost

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City's Heritage Preservation Commission received updates on multiple historic properties that have been up for discussion of late.

Plummer House to Receive Federal Boost

The National Parks Service is set to grant the City of Rochester hundreds of thousands of dollars to help restore the Plummer House.

"We've been approved for just under $400,000, $383 650, for funds that would go to some restoration work, including stabilization of the water tower at the Plummer House," said Molly Patterson-Lundgren of the city's Community Development Team.

The grant is coming by way of the National Parks Service's "Save America's Treasures" initiative. The city is also seeking additional grant funding to fix up the signature Med City property.

DMC Considers Financial Support for Olmsted Bank and Trust Building

As the city awaits updated plans for reuse of the more than 100-year-old Olmsted Bank and Trust Building, we're learning DMC is considering getting involved in its development.

"That matter came up yesterday [Monday]," Patterson-Lundgren told the HPC. "It was being discussed at a weekly DMC meeting, so they have had some discussion with DMC about potential assistance, financial assistance."

The bank building was purchased earlier this month for $2.5 million. Its new owners have previously proposed adding two floors to the structure, including a boutique hotel and retail space.

Date Set for City Council Vote on "Legends" Building

The Rochester City Council will take up the HPC's recommendation to establish the Labor Temple Building, former home of Legends Bar and Grill, as a local historic landmark on October 18th.

Landmark status would restrict changes to the building, though the property is part of DMC's plan to redevelop Rochester's riverfront.