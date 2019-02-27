Clear
Plows to work on widening Rochester streets

No Parking to go into effect at least 12 hours before plows move in.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Snow plows will return to residential Rochester streets Thursday to begin widening areas were travel and parking have become difficult.

The Public Works Department says it will begin Thursday and continue into March, with “NO PARKING” signs in place at least 12 hours before the plows hit that street. These “NO PARKING” signs will override all other posted parking regulations and vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.

If you live or work in a part of Rochester where you must park on the street, the Public Works Department encourages you to plan ahead for alternate parking or transportation for when the street-widening snow removal gets to that area.

Anyone who finds their vehicle missing should contact the Law Enforcement Center at 507-328-6800.

