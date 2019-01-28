Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Plows hit the roads to clean off snow before bitter chill

Crews concerned on Wednesday chill that could result in equipment breaking

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - If you were out driving around today, you may be familiar with the sight and sound of plows clearing snow off roads, driveways, parking lots and other surfaces.

Darrin Burress is in his sixth year as a plow driver for Cerro Gordo County. He says that crews are trying to get ahead of the wind chill warning that will go into effect Tuesday.

"If we're out here Wednesday, it's hard on equipment. That cold, the hydraulics, you're gonna break something. You got cables running, you got hydraulics, that's just asking for something to break, and hopefully we can continue today and tomorrow to get it pushed back, and then we don't have to go out on Wednesday."

In addition, he's asking community members out with their shovels and snow blowers to be mindful on where to dump snow.

"If it was heavy wet snow, and you pushed it across on the shoulder and left a pile, that wing comes across, and if it's froze up, it'll hit it hard and it'll either break the sherbolt on the wing, or break something on the wing, or it'll shove us in the ditch."

Burress asks residents to instead push snow into their yards or the ditch next to their driveway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -23°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Life Threatening Cold Moving in Tonight

Image

Calling for a Ride in Bad Weather

Image

Keeping buses running in the cold

Image

SNOW PLOW SAFETY

Image

Increase in frozen pipes likely

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender

Image

Dangerous cold leads to hypothermia and frostbite worries

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Community Events