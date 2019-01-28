Plows hit the roads to clean off snow before bitter chill

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - If you were out driving around today, you may be familiar with the sight and sound of plows clearing snow off roads, driveways, parking lots and other surfaces.

Darrin Burress is in his sixth year as a plow driver for Cerro Gordo County. He says that crews are trying to get ahead of the wind chill warning that will go into effect Tuesday.

"If we're out here Wednesday, it's hard on equipment. That cold, the hydraulics, you're gonna break something. You got cables running, you got hydraulics, that's just asking for something to break, and hopefully we can continue today and tomorrow to get it pushed back, and then we don't have to go out on Wednesday."

In addition, he's asking community members out with their shovels and snow blowers to be mindful on where to dump snow.

"If it was heavy wet snow, and you pushed it across on the shoulder and left a pile, that wing comes across, and if it's froze up, it'll hit it hard and it'll either break the sherbolt on the wing, or break something on the wing, or it'll shove us in the ditch."

Burress asks residents to instead push snow into their yards or the ditch next to their driveway.