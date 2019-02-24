Plowing out from weekend snow

MASON CITY, Iowa - While some county and city plows were pulled off of streets and roadways around North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, private plow drivers were out and about throughout the day in some very adverse conditions.

Dalayne Germundson is not only the owner of Mason City Auto Sales, he's also a plow driver during the winter months.

He and his daughter have been taking calls and clearing away the snow in driveways and parking lots since early Sunday morning, and notes of the bad drifts just in town alone.

"Homer's bar was pretty bad because of how close to being out in the open. Kinda out there on the highway. Heck, they had 6-7 foot drifts out there, it was horrible this morning."

"Some of the drifts downtown were as high as 6 feet. So you can just imagine what it would be like out in the open."

Germundson advises drivers to be on the look out for plow drivers, and to watch for warning lights.