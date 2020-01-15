Plow drivers on strike in snowy northeastern Minnesota

Union snowplow drivers are on strike in northeastern Minnesota where a winter weather advisory has been posted as snow moves into the region.

Teamsters Local 320 official Brian Aldes says the strike in St. Louis County began Wednesday. Union members voted overwhelmingly Saturday to reject the county's final contract offer, citing issues over healthcare and accrued sick leave.

County officials have a contingency plan to keep roads plowed.

Public works supervisors and staff in other departments are licensed to operate plows. St. Louis County could see 1-3 inches of snow Wednesday, with 4 inches possible in the southern part of the county, including Duluth.