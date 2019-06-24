Clear

Plot tour of small grains farm

Why more farmers in our area are choosing to grow barley

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - From the weather, to tariffs, it's been a tough year for farmers. But it's not all bad news.

An agronomist with the University of Minnesota Extension took farmers on a tour of local oat and barley plots on Monday. While barley didn't used to be a popular crop in our area, that's starting to change. Why? As the saying goes, you can't have beer without barely.

"There's so much interest in microbrewing and small breweries and they want to have locally sourced ingredients. So we're looking at barley also in this neck of the woods," said Jochum Wiersma, a small grains agronomist with the University of Minnesota extension.

