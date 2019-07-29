Clear

Plethora of drugs lands Rochester man in jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning traffic stop led to multiple drug-related charges against a Rochester man.

Tyler Treichel was pulled over failing to stop for a stop sign at 1:27 a.m. in the 500 block of 16 ½ St. SE.

A K-9 alerted officers to drugs in the car and found 2.44 grams of heroin, .47 grams of meth, 1.04 grams of marijuana and 139 pills of 300mg gabapentin.

Treichel is facing charges of fourth-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

