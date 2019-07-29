ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning traffic stop led to multiple drug-related charges against a Rochester man.
Tyler Treichel was pulled over failing to stop for a stop sign at 1:27 a.m. in the 500 block of 16 ½ St. SE.
A K-9 alerted officers to drugs in the car and found 2.44 grams of heroin, .47 grams of meth, 1.04 grams of marijuana and 139 pills of 300mg gabapentin.
Treichel is facing charges of fourth-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
Related Content
- Plethora of drugs lands Rochester man in jail
- Man with lengthy criminal background facing plethora of drug charges
- Multiple thefts land a Rochester man in jail
- Rochester man gets jail time for stalking
- Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest
- Rochester man gets probation for drugs
- Man gets probation for Rochester drug bust
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man sentenced for drug possession
- Rochester man gets probation for drug possession
Scroll for more content...