Plethora of drug sales, child endangerment charges filed in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Many charges have been levied in Freeborn County against two men and two women accused of selling meth, cocaine, heroin along with child endangerment charges.

The following people were arrested Friday:

Cody Ash, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of first-degree drug sales and second-degree drug sales.

Ash is accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant on four occasions.

Arycka Clark, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of first-degree drug sales, two counts of storing chemical substances in the presence of a child and two counts of child endangerment.

Clark is accused of selling drugs to a CI with children present.

Sarah Cox, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of third-degree drug sales. Cox is accused of selling heroin to a CI with children present.

Cody Rhyns, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance. Rhyns is accused of selling drugs to a CI on seven occasions from June to August of this year.