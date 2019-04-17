Pleasant Grove Township is set to get a new town hall

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pleasant Grove Township's town hall has been standing since 1914. It was built after the original building, which was constructed in 1877, was damaged by a tornado. The current building still contains chairs from the first town hall.

The town hall does not have running water or a bathroom, which can be a burden during long meetings and election night. Because of that and the building's age, the 3 town supervisors voted to set a budget to build a new one.

The new town hall will be built next to the current one and historic relics on the inside will be saved.

Township supervisor Nick Feltis hopes the new building will become more than just a town hall, but also a space for the community. "Maybe a presentation screen if people wanna have meeting there, a lot of counter space areas to plug in a slowcooker... We want to make it accessible and give back to the people of Pleasant Grove Township," he says.

A construction date is not set as bids are still out for the construction of the new town hall. It is not yet decided what will happen to the current building.