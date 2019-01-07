Clear
Plea entered in Freeborn County screwdriver stabbing

Defendant says he can't remember what happened.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Norgaard plea is entered in a drunken assault.

Nicholas Richard Ramirez, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in May 2018 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 5th degree assault, and consumption of alcohol under the age of 21. Ramirez turned 21 in November 2018.

Authorities say Ramirez was drinking at a home along 790th Avenue in Freeborn County when Ramirez put another man in a chokehold, stabbed him in the ear with a screwdriver, and bit his right hand. Ramirez was taken down and held at the scene by others until law enforcement arrived.

Court documents state Ramirez’ blood alcohol content at the time of the incident tested at .223, nearly three times the legal limit.

Ramirez entered a Norgaard plea Monday to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. That means he wants to plead guilty but cannot remember the details of the crime due to intoxication or amnesia.

A sentencing date is set for March 29.

