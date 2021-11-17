Plea deals struck over small town Winnebago County drug bust

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two people are sentenced for a Winnebago County drug bust.

Sheriff’s deputies searched a home in Rake on January 19 and arrested Chad Christian, 52 of Rake, and Jerilyn Reis, 41 of Kiester, Minnesota. Christian was charged with 11 counts of drug possession and Reis was accused of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana-1st offense and been sentenced to two days in jail. Reis pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $105 fine.

All other charges were dismissed.