Plea deals struck over Charles City home invation

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Plea deals have been struck over a violent home invasion in Floyd County.

Chriz Paul Richard, 20 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and Booker Dean Wilder-Kapping, 18 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary for an incident on February 6. Authorities say the two men broke into an apartment in the 900 block of 13th Street in Charles City, assaulted someone inside, and stole a safe.

Richard has been sentenced to 87 days in Jail, with credit for time served. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Wilder-Kapping.