Plea deal struck over indecent exposure near a Mason City preschool

MASON CITY, Iowa – Following a mistrial, a Lake Mills woman accused of exposing herself near a preschool has taken a plea deal.

Krista Elizabeth Mary, 41, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a serious misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure. She’s been fined $430, must pay a $250 civil penalty, and has to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Mary was arrested after preschool employees called police on October 8, 2020, and said Mary was naked on the steps of a home in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City.

A jury began in April but the jury could not reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.