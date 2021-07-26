Plea deal struck over Rochester decapitation threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a threat to cut off someone’s head.

Jamahl Gene Southall, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felony threats of violence. He had been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident on March 1.

Rochester police say when the manager of a 6th Avenue NW apartment complex tried to escort Southall out of the building, Southall pulled out a pocketknife, said he was going to cut the manager’s head off, and continued to make threats until officers arrived.

Police say a breath test after his arrest found Southall’s blood alcohol content was .23, nearly three times the legal limit.

Southall’s sentencing is scheduled for September 20.