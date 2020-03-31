Clear
Plea deal struck in downtown Mason City beating

Officer injured during the arrest.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 4:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a random attack in downtown Mason City is taking a plea deal.

Deleon Valentino Spann, 30 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and assault causing bodily injury. Police say Spann attacked a random person on January 13 in the 300 block of North Federal Avenue, opening their car door and punching them in the face nearly a dozen times.

The Mason City Police Department then says an officer suffered minor injuries during Spann’s arrest.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 14.

