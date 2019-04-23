Clear
Plea deal reached in North Iowa blizzard chase

Jared Schneckloth Jared Schneckloth

Man accused of fleeing a traffic stop at 100 mph.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man arrested after what law enforcement described as a 100 mile per hour chase through a blizzard is changing his plea.

Jared Scott Schneckloth, 31, was arrested on February 7. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says was seen driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of I-35 and Highway 18. Authorities say Scheckloth sped away from a traffic stop and drove through Clear Lake at speeds of up to 100 mph, eventually crashing into a ditch near McIntosh Road.

He initially pleaded not guilty to 1st degree theft but changed that Monday to a plea of guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. His sentencing is set for May 8.

