Plea deal reached in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A year after a Mason City shooting, a plea deal is reached.

Derrick Norfleet Young, 25 of Mason City, was initially charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony, but has pleaded guilty to assault by displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Mason City police say Young fired a gun in the 1700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue on February 24, 2020. One person was struck by a bullet but police say the wound was not considered serious.

Young has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He also received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes probation.