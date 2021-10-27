Plea deal over alleged murder threat sends Chatfield man to prison

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of attacking a woman and threatening to kill her and her family is headed to prison.

Cody Ray Haakenson, 33 of Chatfield, was sentenced Wednesday to five years behind bars, with credit for 474 days already served.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested Haakenson on June 2, 2020, in Dodge Center after he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend, took her phone, threw her to the ground, put a gun to her head, and threatened to kill her and all her family. Law enforcement said it had to shoot Haakenson with a taser to subdue him and a search of his home found a loaded handgun, multiple methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe, and several boxes of ammunition.

Haakenson was charged with second-degree assault, domestic assault, terrorist threats, first-degree aggravated robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fifth-degree controlled substance violation. He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

Court documents state Haakenson has a history of assault, domestic assault, and drug possession arrests stretching back to 2008.