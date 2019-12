Plea deal over Austin drug deal

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of selling drugs is taking a plea deal.

Jason Eugene Daniels, 36, was arrested in February and charged with 3rd degree drug sales. Law enforcement says he sold 2.816 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in Austin in March 2018.

Daniels entered a guilty plea Monday to 5th degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for January 30, 2020.