MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal means probation over a car stolen from a rental company.

Eric Jerome Lee, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three years of supervised probation.

Authorities say Lee stole a vehicle worth of $10,000 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Mason City on June 20. He was initially charged with 1st degree theft.