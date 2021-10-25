Plea deal means no jail time for Rochester drug offender

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal over five drug crimes results in no additional jail time for a Rochester man.

Rochester police said James Trayon Jucaree Walker, 23, was caught on June 12, 2020, with a pound of heroin and $1,660 in cash. Walker was arrested again on June 22, 2020, after Rochester police said they found 16.75 grams of heroin, 213 grams of marijuana, 25 packages of THC, and $4,000 in cash.

He was charged with first-degree drug sales, second-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug sales, and two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and one count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Walker was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. He received a stay of imposition for the second-degree drug charge and a stay of adjudication on the fifth-degree count. That means if Walker successfully completes his probation, he will end up with only a single misdemeanor conviction on his record.