Clear

Plea deal in case of missing Rochester teen

Woman was reportedly planning to take the teen to Illinois or Texas.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman takes a plea deal over taking what authorities called a “vulnerable” 17-year-old out of the state.

Jill Susan Charnesky, 62 of Rochester, was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa and charged with a custody violation. Authorities say her custody rights to the 17-year-old were terminated in April 2017 but she took the teen on April 13 and left the area.

She was tracked to Waterloo and arrested on April 18. Court documents say the 17-year-old told authorities Charnesky was planning to go to either Illinois or Texas.

Charnesky pleaded guilty to contributing to a need for child protection or services and has been sentenced to two years of probation to the court and must pay a $600 fine and do 60 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events