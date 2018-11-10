Plea deal in case of missing Rochester teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman takes a plea deal over taking what authorities called a “vulnerable” 17-year-old out of the state.

Jill Susan Charnesky, 62 of Rochester, was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa and charged with a custody violation. Authorities say her custody rights to the 17-year-old were terminated in April 2017 but she took the teen on April 13 and left the area.

She was tracked to Waterloo and arrested on April 18. Court documents say the 17-year-old told authorities Charnesky was planning to go to either Illinois or Texas.

Charnesky pleaded guilty to contributing to a need for child protection or services and has been sentenced to two years of probation to the court and must pay a $600 fine and do 60 hours of community work service.