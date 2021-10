MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trying to bribe law enforcement is taking a plea deal.

Michael Patrick Reich, 34 of Manly, was charged with one felony count of bribery in July. Authorities say he was in custody for another crime when he allegedly offered an officer $500 to let him go.

Reich has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment of public officers and employees. He has been fined $105.