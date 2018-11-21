Clear
Plea deal in Wnnebago County bat attack

Shannon Miller Shannon Miller

Man enters an Alford plea.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a baseball bat attack takes a plea deal.

Authorities say Shannon Matthew Miller, 43 of Lake Mills, hit a man with a bat on July 25 and left a large whelp on the victim’s left arm.

Miller has entered an Alford plea to assault causing bodily injury. That means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

Miller has been ordered to spend 20 days in jail and pay both a $315 fine and restitution to his victim.

Community Events