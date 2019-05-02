Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Plea deal in Rochester burglary

Man told police he was going to replace the money he stole.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has gone from claiming a theft charge was all a misunderstanding to pleading guilty.

Shoua Shoua Yang, 35 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft and theft of a motor vehicle. He was accused of stealing about $300 in change and small bills from a home in the 5900 block of Lloyd Street NW. Police say Yang initially claimed he broke into the home because he needed a place to stay in the cold and would have replaced the money after going to the casino or after getting his tax return.

Yang is now set to be sentenced on June 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping small businesses thrive

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Image

Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Community Events