Plea deal in Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has gone from claiming a theft charge was all a misunderstanding to pleading guilty.

Shoua Shoua Yang, 35 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft and theft of a motor vehicle. He was accused of stealing about $300 in change and small bills from a home in the 5900 block of Lloyd Street NW. Police say Yang initially claimed he broke into the home because he needed a place to stay in the cold and would have replaced the money after going to the casino or after getting his tax return.

Yang is now set to be sentenced on June 26.