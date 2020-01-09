Clear

Plea deal in Oronoco assault and robbery

Matthew Riley
Matthew Riley

Teen to be sentenced in February.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old takes a plea deal over an assault and robbery in Oronoco.

Matthew Christopher Riley of Pine Island pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of simple robbery. His sentencing is set for February 24 in Olmsted County District Court.

Riley had been charged with 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery for an incident on October 21, 2019, where authorities say Riley attacked a 21-year-old male outside the victim’s home, then went inside and stole marijuana and a video game console.

Investigators say some of the crime was recorded on video.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events