Plea deal in Oronoco assault and robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old takes a plea deal over an assault and robbery in Oronoco.
Matthew Christopher Riley of Pine Island pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of simple robbery. His sentencing is set for February 24 in Olmsted County District Court.
Riley had been charged with 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery for an incident on October 21, 2019, where authorities say Riley attacked a 21-year-old male outside the victim’s home, then went inside and stole marijuana and a video game console.
Investigators say some of the crime was recorded on video.
