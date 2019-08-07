Plea deal in NIACC dorm room sex abuse case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former NIACC basketball recruit takes a plea deal in a sex abuse case.

Rugde Hyppolite, 20 of Naples, Florida, has pleaded guilty to 1st degree harassment for an October 2017 incident at a NIACC dorm room. Authorities say Hyppolite had unwanted sexual contact with an 18-year-old woman.

He’s been given a deferred judgment and one to two years of supervised probation. Hyppolite must also pay $636.15 in restitution. If he meets all the terms of his probation, his conviction will be removed from Hyppolite’s record.