MASON CITY, Iowa – A former NIACC basketball recruit takes a plea deal in a sex abuse case.
Rugde Hyppolite, 20 of Naples, Florida, has pleaded guilty to 1st degree harassment for an October 2017 incident at a NIACC dorm room. Authorities say Hyppolite had unwanted sexual contact with an 18-year-old woman.
He’s been given a deferred judgment and one to two years of supervised probation. Hyppolite must also pay $636.15 in restitution. If he meets all the terms of his probation, his conviction will be removed from Hyppolite’s record.
Related Content
- Plea deal in NIACC dorm room sex abuse case
- Not guilty plea in NIACC sex abuse case
- Plea deal in Freeborn County sex abuse
- Plea deal in Buffalo Center sex abuse case
- Registered sex offender takes plea deal in Iowa sex abuse case
- Plea deal in sex crime case involving Stewartville man
- Not guilty plea in Austin sex abuse case
- Guilty plea in Dodge County sex abuse case
- Not guilty plea in Forest City sex abuse case
- Guilty plea in Howard county sex abuse case
Scroll for more content...