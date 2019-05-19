Plea deal in Mason City arson case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man pleads guilty to arson in Mason City.

Cedric Lee Harris Jr., 20 of Forest City, is scheduled to be sentenced June 24.

He was charged with 1st degree arson after law enforcement said Harris dumped gasoline on firewood for sale outside the Yesway convenience store on North Federal Avenue. Court documents state Harris dumped the gas around 1 am on September 22, 2018, with people near the firewood and someone inside the store.

Harris reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to 2nd degree arson, a class “C” felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison.