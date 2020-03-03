Clear

Plea deal in Freeborn County pipe assault

Man pleads guilty to two misdemeanors.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A plea deal is reached in a bloody assault in Freeborn County.

Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 28 of Iowa Falls, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor 911 interference. In exchange, a charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed.

Police said Stevens beat a man with a pipe on May 22, 2019. Investigators say a white pipe was found at the scene, along with a pair of wooden nunchakus and a smashed cell phone.

A sentencing hearing for Stevens is scheduled for May 13.

