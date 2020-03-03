Plea deal in Freeborn County pipe assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A plea deal is reached in a bloody assault in Freeborn County.
Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 28 of Iowa Falls, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor 911 interference. In exchange, a charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed.
Police said Stevens beat a man with a pipe on May 22, 2019. Investigators say a white pipe was found at the scene, along with a pair of wooden nunchakus and a smashed cell phone.
A sentencing hearing for Stevens is scheduled for May 13.
