MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to enticing a minor in Cerro Gordo County.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Mason City, was charged with third-degree sex abuse for allegedly committing a sex act with a 15-year-old victim in November 2020. He’s now pleaded guilty to enticing a minor under 16 to commit an illegal act.

Authorities say Jones knew the age of his victim.

His sentencing is now set for May 11.