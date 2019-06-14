Clear

Plea deal in Cedar Rapids murder case

Woman shot to death in January 2018.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder has taken a plea deal in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County District Court records say 20-year-old Kyler Junkins pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. His plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years in prison. He also agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate or heirs of AnnaElise Edgeton.

Junkins and three other people were arrested after the Jan. 13, 2018, break-in slaying of Edgeton at her apartment.

