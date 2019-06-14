CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder has taken a plea deal in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County District Court records say 20-year-old Kyler Junkins pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. His plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years in prison. He also agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate or heirs of AnnaElise Edgeton.
Junkins and three other people were arrested after the Jan. 13, 2018, break-in slaying of Edgeton at her apartment.
Related Content
- Plea deal in Cedar Rapids murder case
- 19-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids murder
- No casino for Cedar Rapids
- Two hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting
- Flash mob robs Cedar Rapids store
- Fatal train/SUV collision in Cedar Rapids
- Man pleading not guilty in 1979 Cedar Rapids murder
- Cedar Rapids murder defendant charged with theft in Charles City
- Man gets 37 years for slaying of Cedar Rapids woman
- Cedar Rapids police charge man with 1979 killing of teen
Scroll for more content...