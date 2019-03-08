Clear
Plea deal in Buffalo Center sex abuse case

Williams Whytus

Fort Dodge man pleads guilty.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a Winnebago County sex abuse case.

Williams Eugene Whytus, 39 of Fort Dodge, has entered a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was originally charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for incidents involving a child between 12 and 13 that authorities say happened when Whytus lived in Buffalo Center between October 2014 and May 2015.

He’s been sentenced to 238 days in jail and a $625 fine.

