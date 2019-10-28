Clear
Plea deal in 2018 Rochester sex assault

Trial was set to begin Monday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over the sexual assault of a woman at a summer party.

Marcus Aaron Shines, 37 of Rochester, was arrested in late-July 2018 and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say he assaulted a woman in the 1600 block of 8 ½ street SE in Rochester.

On Monday, Shines’ trial was scheduled to begin but he entered a plea to the reduced charged of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Shines is now due to be sentenced on January 13, 2020.

