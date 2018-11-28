Clear

Plea deal for woman who abducted her own children

Took them even through there was a no contact order in place.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman arrested for kidnapping her own children is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Izetta Rose Cooley, 39 of Moorehead, entered a guilty plea in Mower County District Court to one count of depriving someone of custody rights. Two counts of felony kidnapping against her have been dismissed.

Law enforcement says Cooley took four of her five children from a home in Rose Creek on September 29, even though she was under court order to have no contact with any of them. The four children were found in Moorehead on October 2.

Cooley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14, 2019.

Her husband, Miguel Cooley, is accused of killing a man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota on September 23. Miguel Cooley was later arrested in southeastern Minnesota.  He has not entered a plea.

