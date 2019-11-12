Clear

Plea deal for Rochester woman accused of crime spree against ex-boyfriend

Police say she had a .20 blood alcohol level when arrested.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of trashing her ex-boyfriend’s home and work pleads guilty to evading authorities.

Hope Elaine Koutsoukos, 45 of Rochester, was charged with 4th degree damage to property and fleeing a peace officer. Rochester police say they were contacted on April 3 about damage done to a home in the 3200 block of 15th Avenue NW and a business in the 2100 block of Highway 14. The next day, Koutsoukos’ ex-boyfriend called police and said someone threw a brick through the front of his business.

Police say Koutsoukos was then arrested after trying to flee from officers at Flats and First. She reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .20 at the time of her arrest.

Koutsoukos has pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer. Her sentencing is set for December 23.

