Plea deal for Rochester man accused of drug dealing and rape

Arrested twice in 2018.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to drug dealing while charges of sexual assault are dismissed.

Tracy Michael Brooks, 50 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Monday to 1st degree sale of drugs. That’s for a May 2018 arrest where police stopped Brooks for a traffic violation and say a search of his vehicle found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Brooks was then arrested in September 2018 after a woman said Brooks drugged and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room while someone else video recorded the rape.

Charges of 2nd and 5th degree drug possession and two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct against Brooks were dropped Monday.

His sentencing is set for September 30.

