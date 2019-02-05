Plea deal for Clear Lake man over burglary, domestic abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man has reached a plea deal over two crimes.

Aaron Rogers Mitchell, 24, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily injury. He was accused of 1st degree burglary for entering a Clear Lake home on March 24, 2018, and assaulting someone. Mitchell was then charged with domestic abuse for choking a woman in Mason City on September 3, 2018.

Mitchell was sentenced to a total of eight days in jail, $630 in fines, and two years of supervised probation.