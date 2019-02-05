Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Plea deal for Clear Lake man over burglary, domestic abuse

Aaron Mitchell

Sentenced to jail time.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 2:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man has reached a plea deal over two crimes.

Aaron Rogers Mitchell, 24, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily injury. He was accused of 1st degree burglary for entering a Clear Lake home on March 24, 2018, and assaulting someone. Mitchell was then charged with domestic abuse for choking a woman in Mason City on September 3, 2018.

Mitchell was sentenced to a total of eight days in jail, $630 in fines, and two years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Image

Driving near snowplows

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

Dance company teaches class at RPS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Community Events