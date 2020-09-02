Plea deal entered over discovery of two pounds of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a winter foot chase is taking a plea deal.

Elliott Mohammad Norwood, 22 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 5th degree controlled substance crime. His sentencing is scheduled for October 19.

Rochester police say there were called to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SW on January 2 for a possible domestic assault. Officers say when the smell of marijuana was detected coming from his vehicle, Norwood ran away. Police say a search of Norwood’s vehicle found nearly two pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, oxycodone pills, and a digital scale.