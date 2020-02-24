Clear

Plea change in Rochester pipe attack

Jonathan Hagen
Jonathan Hagen

Police say victim needed hospital treatment.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:05 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in an attack involving a metal pipe to the head.

Jonathan Keith Hagen, 46 and now living in Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday to 3rd degree assault for the incident on June 21, 2019. Rochester police say an argument in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW led to Hagen hitting an adult housemate in the head with a pipe.

The victim had to be treated at the hospital for his head injury.

Hagen’s trial was to begin Monday. His sentencing is now set for April 13.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events