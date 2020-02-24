Plea change in Rochester pipe attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in an attack involving a metal pipe to the head.

Jonathan Keith Hagen, 46 and now living in Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday to 3rd degree assault for the incident on June 21, 2019. Rochester police say an argument in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW led to Hagen hitting an adult housemate in the head with a pipe.

The victim had to be treated at the hospital for his head injury.

Hagen’s trial was to begin Monday. His sentencing is now set for April 13.