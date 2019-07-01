Plea change from woman charged with smuggling drugs into the Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of smuggling drugs to a Cerro Gordo County prisoner is set to be sentenced this August.
Erin Elizabeth Hanson, 35 of Mason City, has entered an Alford plea to one count of possession of contraband. Law enforcement says Hanson mailed a painkilling drug to a county jail inmate in May 2018.
A sentencing hearing is set for August 26. An Alford plea means Hanson is not admitting guilty but concedes she could be convicted at trial and will accept her sentence.
