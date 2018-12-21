Clear
Plea change from man accused of fighting with girlfriend's parents

Pleaded not guilty just eight days ago.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of fighting with his girlfriend’s parents has a change of heart.

Richard Joseph Morrison, Jr., 21 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty to gross misdemeanor domestic assault on December 13 but changed that plea to guilty on Friday. Police say he threw a patio table at a 47-year-old woman on September 23.

Morrison has been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community service.

