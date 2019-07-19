Plea change from Austin man accused of assault with a dangerous weapon

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to attacking his girlfriend’s roommate.

Tyjuan Lavelle Williams, 31 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault. Authorities say Williams went to his girlfriend’s apartment on October 25, 2018, and punched her roommate several times. Williams is also accused of holding a knife to her left side.

After the assault, Williams reportedly stole the cell phones of the roommate and a male visitor to the apartment, then threw his girlfriend’s cell phone against the wall.

No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.