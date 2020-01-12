Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - You may remember Little Thistle as a haven for those that love a good beverage, but recently it's become a haven for curling.

The Curling Club of Rochester, in partnership with the brewery, use the ice to teach newcomers the sport as well as hold events with the community.

Club member Ashley Krull said having the ice outdoors better allows them to engage with those who haven't tried curling.

"We are very grateful to have this outdoor ice because it allows us to engage with a lot of people from the community who have not tried curling before," Krull said. "We're just hoping that people become interested in curling enough to hopefully come join our club, give it a try, come out try one of our leagues, a curling and cocktails event, it's a super fun sport."

The club continues to use the ice for events as long as the weather permits. For the second year in a row they'll host their outdoor bonspiel event on Super Bowl weekend.

"We'll have about eight teams out here playing, curling as it was originally played and hopefully we'll get a lot of community to come out see the sport, try it for themselves," Krull said. "Curling originated on pond ice which this pretty closely replicates actually, we are lucky to have such great partners in little thistle that let us come out here for the second year in a row."