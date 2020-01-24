Playing it safe around snow plows

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - As the snow keeps on falling kids are learning how to stay safe when snow plows need to do their jobs.

Friday a snow plow safety course was held at the West Concord Library.

Maintenance superintendent Keith Clammer says to protect kids the city asks they don't build snow forts at the end of driveways and to keep a safe distance away from plows.

Clammer said, "We've seen great results with it. I mean it teaches the kids to stay off the streets, stay away from the plow and get more respect for the plow. I mean it's been a win-win for the city."

Clammer says parents should also pay attention and make sure to drive a safe distance behind plows.