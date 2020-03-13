Players and coaches react to seasons being canceled

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - "Sometimes it's bigger than basketball," Albert Lea Athletic Director Paul Durbahn said.

That sentiment was held throughout players and coaches as the Minnesota State High School league abruptly ended the winter sports season Friday due to fears from the Coronavirus.

Section championship games and state tournaments will no longer be held. Players careers done in the blink of an eye.

Each of those that sat down with KIMT News 3 Sports all agreed that cancelling the games was the right decision.

"We need to be a little more broad in our thinking and understand the impact of what we have on our community at large to kind of do the right thing," Mayo Head Coach Luke Madsen said.

Although they agreed that safety is the top priority, Austin Head Coach Kris Fadness was unhappy in the manner the MSHSL announced to cancelations.

"I really wish I had the time to meet with the team, to tell them that this has been postponed and cancelled, it didn't happen that way," Fadness said. "Our kids were finding out in the middle of their classes and this is an emotional thing."

Mayo senior Gabe Madsen was one of the players whose season was cut short due to the virus. He said he would rather go out losing than not playing at all.

"Obviously I would have really liked to play and I would have liked the chance at least to play this game tonight knowing it was our last one," Gabe said. "If they would have told us no state but let us play tonight I would have much rather had that."