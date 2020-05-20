Play ball! Summer sports in Iowa beginning on June 1st

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Young athletes are eager to get back to summer sports, and now it looks like kids will get to indulge in America's pasttime in the Hawkeye state. Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing school-sponsored activities to resume on June 1st.

That means baseball teams will be rushing to get practice in and get the diamond ready for COVID-safe play.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released guidelines for games and practices, including temperature checks and having players use their own equipment. A.J. Feuerbach is the coach for the Clear Lake Lions baseball team and he says he was happy to break the news to the team.

"I called a bunch of my players and some and heard and were just joyful and others I was really excited to give them the news that it's going to happen and they just burst. They were just like, 'oh man,'" said Feuerbach.

This is Feuerbach's first year as a coach for the Lions. He was worried that he might not even be able to take the field at all this season.