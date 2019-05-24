Planting flags for veterans

MASON CITY, Iowa - Memorial Day is Monday, and in preparation, some Mason city organizations are coming together to honor those who served.

Around 250 American flags were planted next to and around the Veterans Monument at Central Park during a ceremony Thursday afternoon, the first time the city has done such a ceremony. Mayor Bill Schickel, along with the Mason City Veteran Honor Guard Unit, members from Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa Troop 20035 and Boy Scouts of America Pack 4153, and Main Street Mason City, were on hand to plant the flags.

Michael Bagur and his Boy Scout Troop assisted in planting, and holds Memorial Day in high regard and reverence.

"Always remember...for Memorial Day, we're remembering the ones who didn't come home, and it's in big deal. They gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can live our lives the way we do. It's a very selfless thing to do."

And planting the flags next to the Memorial is fitting.

"It's very surreal to see all the names of all the people that have served from our area."

The town of Plymouth is among the area communities honoring veterans on Memorial Day with a parade that starts Monday morning at 10:30, with a service at the town cemetery following.