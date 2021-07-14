Planters gives back to Austin non-profit

AUSTIN, Minn.-Severe weather couldn't turn away Hormel Foods and Cedar Valley Services employees from a big moment for the Austin non-profit. In honor of its move to Minnesota, Planters is paying it forward. On Wednesday, it gave back to Cedar Valley Services.

The employee services non-profit received $10,000 . It's the first of 10 charities and neighbors to receive checks from the snack brand this summer.

"They've been a long-time partner with Hormel Foods. They help us with loading displays. Today we want to recognize that partnership," says Hormel Foods Vice President of Grocery Products Jeff Frank.

The non-profit received the check because of its service to individuals with disabilities.

"There's been no better partner than we can expect to ever have. I know no other company that does what they do for our organization to enhance our mission here in Austin," explains Cedar Valley Services Executive Director Rich Pavek.

Mr. Peanut will be on the road in his nutmobile giving out more $10,000 checks to charities and Minnesotans making a difference in their communities. In honor of Planters being part of Hormel Foods, the character and nutmobile will be making stops all throughout Minnesota. Anyone interested in having them at an event can click here.